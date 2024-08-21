Acquisition Expands Supreme Group's Capabilities and Global Footprint

Supreme Group today announced the acquisition of BioStrata, an award-winning agency offering comprehensive marketing communication services to the life science sector. Based in Cambridge, England, and servicing clients globally, BioStrata has helped more than 200 life science organizations achieve their business goals across life science research tools, medical devices, diagnostics, contract research and manufacturing, biopharma, and other areas.

This strategic addition, backed by growth-oriented private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, will add BioStrata's best-in-class services to Supreme Group's platform dedicated to providing industry-leading business, marketing, and communications services to a broad range of life science and healthcare companies.

"This fourth acquisition marks a significant milestone on our path to building a world-class platform serving a broad range of companies in life science and healthcare," said Tom Donnelly, CEO, Supreme Group. "BioStrata's integrated communications and marketing expertise will enable us to better serve the diverse needs of life science companies, broaden our client base, and further expand our footprint in the UK and Europe."

BioStrata's leadership will remain in place, and the agency will continue to operate under its brand name as a standalone organization within Supreme Group. Clare Russell, co-founder and Managing Director of BioStrata, will take the role of President, while Paul Avery, co-founder and CEO of BioStrata, will assume the role of VP Marketing for Supreme Group.

"Joining Supreme Group opens up exciting new possibilities for BioStrata, our clients, and our team," said Clare Russell. "This partnership strengthens our position in the life science marketing landscape and enhances our service offering with specialized digital expertise. It also brings new growth opportunities for our talented team. We're thrilled to work alongside Supreme Group's leadership, who share our commitment to excellence, passion for the life science sector, and dedication to fostering a positive, engaging, and prosperous work environment for our people."

"At Trinity Hunt, we invest in people-based healthcare and business services companies that are leaders in their field," said Mike Steindorf, partner at Trinity Hunt. "The addition of BioStrata to our portfolio, alongside Supreme Optimization, Clarity Quest, and Health+Commerce, marks a key step to creating the world's premier life science marketing and communications provider. Under Tom's dynamic leadership as CEO, we're enthusiastic about nurturing these companies and exploring opportunities to welcome more outstanding businesses to the platform."

Fabric Business Solutions, with a team led by Tim O'Connor and Mark Stroud, served as the exclusive advisor to BioStrata during this process.

About Supreme Group

Trinity Hunt-backed Supreme Group is a platform dedicated to providing best-in-class business, marketing, and communications services to a broad range of life science and healthcare companies. Supreme Group's acquisitions to date include Supreme Optimization, a life sciences-focused digital agency; Clarity Quest, a health IT marketing agency; Health+Commerce, an integrated marketing and public relations agency serving innovative healthcare companies; and BioStrata, an award-winning agency offering comprehensive integrated services to the life science sector. For more information visit www.supremegroup.io.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

About BioStrata

Founded in 2014, BioStrata is an award-winning agency specializing in integrated marketing communications for the life science sector. With over 150 years of combined team experience and a track record of serving more than 200 life science organizations, BioStrata delivers strategic marketing solutions that drive tangible business results. The agency offers comprehensive services across the entire marketing mix, helping life science companies enhance brand awareness, generate leads, and convert prospects into customers. For more information, visit www.biostratamarketing.com.

