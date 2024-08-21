Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
20.08.24
16:05 Uhr
25,520 Euro
+0,060
+0,24 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60025,88014:43
25,72025,76014:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2024 14:10 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and CES partner to distribute and service heavy-duty material handling equipment

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 AUGUST 2024 AT 3 PM (EEST)


Kalmar Corporation, the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, and CES Srl, an Italian manufacturer of super sized heavy-duty material handling equipment, are today announcing a partnership to distribute and service CES reachstackers over 125 tons globally. As part of the agreement, Kalmar will also provide training and support to its customers on CES products.

Kalmar's current offering of reachstackers has until now had 125 ton capacity as upper limit, but through this partnership Kalmar will be able to serve customers with demands for even larger sized equipment.

"We are excited to partner with CES to offer our customers a comprehensive range of heavy-duty material handling solutions. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers especially in heavy logistics, such as wind energy, heavy bulk handling and heavy container handling industries. We're excited to be entering this next phase to further support our customers," said Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales of Counter Balanced equipment at Kalmar.



"We are confident that our partnership with Kalmar will provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their heavy-duty material handling needs," said Giovanni Bolcato, CEO of CES. "Kalmar's global reach and expertise will enable us to reach new customers and markets, and we are excited to work together to drive innovation in the heavy-duty material handling industry."

CES Srl, headquartered in Domegliara, Italy, is specialised in the design and manufacture of traditional and super heavy reachstackers, which are unique on the market in lifting capacity and technology.


Further information for the press:

Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +46 0722 425581, peter.olsson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments

  • CES reachstacker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72a9c304-6210-44c9-8da6-40d92d1b86ed)
  • CES reachstacker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d8c5fd0-2f3d-49ca-a1e8-b648389f317e)
  • CES reachstacker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b52b5be-8032-4a69-88c5-1cd301d1d7bf)
  • CES reachstacker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3ed9047-6b9b-4746-8a2b-9fcd79ca2969)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.