US startup Enteligent says it has obtained $6 million to scale up its electric-vehicle (EV) charging technology, which enables direct DC-to-DC charging from solar panels without converting to AC. From pv magazine USA Enteligent, a startup that offers solar-powered DC-to-DC chargers for electric vehicles, said it has raised $6 million in capital from investors to scale up the commercialization of its products. The latest funding round brings Enteligent's total capital raised since 2021 to $19 million. Taronga Ventures, a global technology investor in real estate and infrastructure, led the round. ...

