Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced a strategic partnership with Clinical Trial Consulting Services (CTI), a renowned global full-spectrum research service provider, to bolster oncology-focused consulting services. This collaboration unites decades of expertise from both organizations in oncology drug discovery and development, leveraging Crown Bioscience's preclinical and translational models and CTI's well-established track record in the clinical and regulatory space.

Customers will benefit from combined expert guidance, supporting the transition of oncology compounds from discovery through early-phase clinical trials more rapidly and effectively. This alliance aims to determine the optimal and most expeditious path to the clinic, ensure long-term drug development success and growth, and accelerate the delivery of superior oncology therapeutics to patients.

From today, customers can access consulting services to ensure an integrated drug development approach, including:

Strategic preclinical development planning

Study data analysis, interpretation and advice

Regulatory guidance

De novo assay development

assay development Grant review

Alex Slater, Senior Vice President of Commercial, commented: ''Crown Bioscience has an established reputation for exceeding the typical services offered by a regular CRO. This initiative unites deep-seated expertise spanning all phases of drug development, marking a pivotal step towards delivering a true translational offer to our clients.''

Ryan Gifford, Vice President of Global Laboratory Services, Business Development, shares: ''We are delighted to collaborate with Crown Bioscience and view this as a valuable synergy. Crown Bioscience's leadership in early-phase oncology research and suite of preclinical services complement CTI's broad spectrum of capabilities. Together, we can offer enhanced support to our oncology clients and deepen our commitment to advancing cancer research.''

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to improving human health through partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies that drive the discovery and development of oncology drugs. We exclusively offer preclinical tumor organoid services using the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology, with over 600 organoid models available spanning 22 cancer indications. In addition, we have developed the world's largest commercially available PDX collection. Further committed to personalized medicine, our subsidiary, Indivumed Services, maintains an extensive biobank of liquid and tissue human biospecimens. Our focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies aims to ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, we have 12 facilities across the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com

About CTI Clinical Trial Consulting Services

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, research service organization, delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI's focused therapeutic approach provides clinical and disease area expertise with nuanced regulator support. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site and complete global laboratory services. Now in its third decade, CTI is one of the 20 largest contract research organizations in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ctifacts.com.

