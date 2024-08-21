Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Corp Commences Drilling on Its Second Multilateral Well Near Lloydminster, Alberta

Appointment of Precision Drilling: Precision Drilling has been appointed as its Rig Contractor, bringing expertise and reliability to the drilling operation. • Second Multilateral Well Spudded: Drilling has commenced on the Company's second multilateral well, with operations expected to last approximately twelve days.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Operator (Croverro Energy) has hired Precision Drilling as the Rig Contractor, and has now spudded, and commenced drilling on the second multilateral and is expected to be drilling for approximately ten days. The lands for the well are currently controlled by a partnership led by Croverro, with the Company holding a 18.75% interest. This second multi-lateral horizontal well is based on similar wells drilled in the General Petroleum (GP) oil formation using surrounding well control combined with recently processed seismic lines. The new multilateral well is planned for 11 lateral legs in the GP sand.





Precision Rig 145

The Company has acquired additional lands inside the Area of Mutual Interest ("AMI"), which will allow additional opportunity for multilateral wells. The lands are contiguous with our existing lands. The newly acquired lands, together combined with our existing lands have the oil resource potential in both the Sparky and GP producing zones.

Commented Tim Coupland, "We now look forward to drilling our second multilateral well which is planned with 11 lateral legs in the GP oil reservoir. With the recent strategic land and lease acquisitions, together with well control and recently obtained and processed seismic data, the upcoming drill program in the GP sand has been de-risked as much as possible."

"Our proven drilling and production strategy continues to deliver strong results, with our multilateral wells showcasing low decline rates that ensure steady, long-term output," commented Director Chris Timmins. "This approach not only maximizes our resource recovery but also provides a stable foundation for sustained growth and value creation for our shareholders."

The Company continues to explore additional exploration drilling opportunities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.com

www.transcanadagold.com

or

Christian Timmins, Director

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (403) 597-3410

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

