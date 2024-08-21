Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it will provide Level 2 EV charging stations to SEAandSKY by Bosa Properties Inc. ("Bosa Properties"), a new community in Squamish, BC, with delivery scheduled by the end of August 2024.

Bosa Properties is an end-to-end real estate company offering human-centered solutions for property development and management. Based in Vancouver, their diverse team of in-house experts work across residential, commercial, and master-planned projects and their growing residential portfolio includes more than 20,000 homes that are built or under development.

SEAandSKY is an expansive master-planned, multi-use community in the heart of Squamish spanning over 53 acres and includes 1,144 strata homes, 295 rental homes, and commercial units. The Company will initially supply 18 Level 2 EV charging stations to rental residential buildings and 4 Level 2 EV charging stations for commercial units, supporting both public and Modo Carsharing Co-op use.

"We are proud of our strong and local relationship with Bosa Properties that continues to grow with the supply of charging solutions to SEAandSKY," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "This third new build project with Bosa Properties allows us to continue supporting their vision of building sustainable communities by ensuring reliable EV charging access for both residential and commercial tenants."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected timing, delivery and installation of EV charging stations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220613

SOURCE: Hypercharge Networks Corp.