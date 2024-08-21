Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful sale and delivery of one of its advanced power units to a branch of the U.S. Military Police through its strategic distributor, Military Battery Systems.

This sale marks a significant milestone for Hybrid Power Solutions, showcasing the versatility and reliability of its innovative power solutions in meeting the demanding requirements of military applications. While specific details about the end-user cannot be disclosed due to security considerations, this deployment underscores the growing adoption of Hybrid's technology in critical sectors.

"We are thrilled to see our power solutions being utilized by such a prestigious and demanding client," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "This sale not only validates the robustness and efficiency of our products but also highlights the strategic importance of our partnership with Military Battery Systems in reaching key military and government sectors."

The power unit supplied is designed to provide reliable, sustainable, and efficient power in challenging environments, aligning with the military's increasing focus on energy resilience and reduced environmental impact.

"Our collaboration with Military Battery Systems continues to open doors to critical markets where the need for dependable, clean power is paramount," added Byrne. "We look forward to further supporting the U.S. Military Police and other branches with our cutting-edge power solutions."

This sale is expected to pave the way for potential future orders and collaborations within the military sector, further solidifying Hybrid Power Solutions' position as a leading provider of advanced power systems for mission-critical applications.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220646

SOURCE: Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.