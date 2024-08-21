Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A14MS1 | ISIN: DK0060580512 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NN
Frankfurt
21.08.24
08:04 Uhr
13,180 Euro
-0,060
-0,45 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2024 10:36 Uhr
NNIT A/S: NNIT signs its largest contract in the US worth approx. DKK 130m

In August 2024, NNIT entered into an agreement with an existing large pharma customer in Region US to deliver strategic consulting services in the areas of Quality & Computer System Validation support. NNIT will start to deliver on the project during the third quarter. The contract will run for three years and is worth approx. DKK 130m with the possibility of extension.

Greg Cathcart, Senior Vice President of Region US, says: "We are very pleased to have landed the largest contract ever in the US. This is a true testimony to the great partnership we have developed over the past years with this large pharma customer. It also supports our strategic direction showing us we are on the right track."

The contract has no implications for NNIT's financial guidance for the full-year of 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media Relations
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA. Read more at www.nnit.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
