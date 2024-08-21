Electricity Ratings, LLC: TexasElectricityRatings.com Announces 2024 'Best Texas Electricity Providers'

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Since 2022, Texans have seen some of the highest average electricity prices in over a decade. This year, Texas Electricity consumers are wondering how Hurricane Beryl damage and panhandle wildfires might result in higher electricity bills from costs passed on to Texas customers.

Texas Electricity Ratings continues to help customers navigate an electricity market that's seen large price swings and unprecedented electricity bills due to weather. Summer bill shock continues and as the shopping window for Texas electricity customers shifts into September, consumers need guidance in Texas' retail electricity market.

The 2024 "Best Texas Electricity Provider" is Champion Energy. Champion Energy has been the most consistent retail electricity provider at the top of our rankings since we started doing rankings starting in 2009. Champion offers straightforward plans without any gimmicks, and their customers are the most loyal we've seen in the Texas retail electricity marketplace. It's a compelling argument, and it is one that came out on top yet again.

For the second year in a row, Payless Power returns in position #2. Payless Energy's unique No Deposit electricity plans options allow Texans to get the lights turned on without paying high deposits. The recent hurricane Beryl outages in Houston show that there's nothing more important to an electricity customer than actually getting the lights and air conditioning turned on during a Texas summer. Payless' app, customer service, and communications are also some of the best in the business.

Constellation Energy comes in this year with a ranking of third. Constellation has plenty of consistent and diverse plan choices, featuring add ons for HVAC protection plans and more. Not only do they have excellent customer service and communication, they're also a powerhouse in community giving and charitable programs.

Rounding out the Top 5 Best Texas Electricity companies are Tri-eagle and Reliant Energy. Both have been repeat top 5 best electricity providers and continue to provide great value and customer service.

TexasElectricityRatings.com is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC. Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

