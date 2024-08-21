Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Erika Jayne Design + Build Featured in House Beautiful

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Erika Jayne Design + Build is proud to announce that their innovative kitchen remodel has been featured in House Beautiful. The article, "See How This Designer Made the Weirdest Kitchen Layout Work," by Kate McGregor, showcases their creative approach to tackling challenging design problems and delivering stunning results.

Erika Jayne Design & Build Kitchen Remodel

Erika Jayne Design & Build Kitchen Remodel

The project spotlighted is a 1956 home in Silver Spring, Maryland, with a uniquely challenging kitchen layout that includes a descending staircase right in the middle.

Erika Jayne Chaudhuri, the founder and principal designer of Erika Jayne Design + Build, rose to the challenge by focusing on integration. Instead of boarding up the staircase, her team replaced two of the three half walls surrounding the stairs with an open wood railing, opening up the kitchen into an adjacent hallway and expanding the usable square footage.

Erika Jayne Chaudhuri expressed her excitement about the feature: "Being recognized by House Beautiful is an incredible honor. This project was a true testament to our team's ability to think outside the box and deliver solutions that are both beautiful and functional. We love transforming challenging spaces into something our clients can truly enjoy."

Erika Jayne Design + Build redefines residential remodeling with a commitment to thoughtful collaboration, architectural precision, and construction excellence. The team provides a hands-on approach, guiding clients with meticulous care from the initial design sketch to the final construction. The company upholds the highest standards of communication, detail-focused design, and rigorous project management to ensure that the home's transformation is not only completed to perfection but also resonates with the client's personal sense of sanctuary.

Erika Jayne Design + Build are honored to be recognized by House Beautiful and excited to share their passion for innovative and practical design solutions with a wider audience.

For more information about Erika Jayne Design + Build and to view the feature in House Beautiful, please visit House Beautiful.

Contact:

Erika Jayne Design + Build
Website: www.erikajaynedesign.com

Contact Information

Susan PR
2406210060

SOURCE: Erika Jayne Design + Build



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.