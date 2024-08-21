DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Spotlight AI and DevOps Innovations at the ELC Annual 2024 Conference

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, today announced its sponsorship of the ELC Annual 2024 Conference, held from August 27-28 at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. This exclusive event is designed to provide a refreshing departure from traditional conference formats, placing emphasis on dialogue, collaboration, and personal growth for the industry's leading engineers.

As part of the conference, DuploCloud's Founder and CEO, Venkat Thiruvengadam, will be featured on a panel titled "AI and DevOps: The Future of Intelligent Automation," alongside Ajay Gulati, CEO and Co-founder of Kitecyber. This session will delve into how AI is revolutionizing DevOps processes, enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of automation, efficiency, and compliance.

Attendees of the ELC Annual 2024 Conference are invited to join DuploCloud's session and explore the cutting-edge capabilities of its DevOps Automation platform. Discover how DuploCloud is leading the way in making DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers through its low-code/no-code approach, empowering organizations to streamline operations while maintaining stringent security and compliance standards.

To schedule a meeting with DuploCloud at either of these events or to learn more about their industry-leading DevOps automation solutions, visit https://duplocloud.com/company/contact-us/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

