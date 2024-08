American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group Announces $1.4 Million of New S4000 Stationary Dual Fuel Systems Orders

- $2.2 Million of Cumulative New Orders Announced Since August 1st -

American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that it has received an additional $1.4 million of follow-on orders since announcing $800,000 of stationary orders on August 6, 2024 from its network of stationary certified dealer/installers. The $800,000 of orders will be shipped during the September 2024 quarter with a majority of the $1.4 million of follow-on orders expected to ship during the December 2024 quarter.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "With more Exploration and Production ("E&P") companies requiring their teams, as well as their drilling and fracking subcontractors, to be using dual fuel technology equipment, APGI's proven reliability and ease of operation is putting us at the top of the list when they are choosing a dual fuel solution."

Mr. Coppa added, "With compelling financial savings as well as beneficial environmental benefits of running natural gas as compared to diesel, our cost-effective dual fuel solution assists companies in meeting their Environmental, Safety and Governance ("ESG") goals as well as providing them a competitive advantage in the market."

APG's S4000 Dual Fuel Technology seamlessly introduces natural gas from renewable, fossil or treated field gas into the induction system of a diesel engine, displacing up to 65% of the diesel fuel. The S4000 System does not change any of the OEM diesel engine components, maintaining base engine temperature and pressure parameters of the OEM engine. APG's software-based Dual Fuel solution safely allows peak diesel displacement of up to 65% with typical average displacement of around 50% without any expensive additional pre-combustion or spark arresting hardware protection required at higher displacement rates. APG's S4000 has a field performance reputation of the highest up-time and lowest total cost of ownership amongst the dual fuel industry.

Generator power ratings from 100kW to 12MW have been successfully converted to APG's Dual Fuel Technology on a wide array of OEM diesel engine platforms including:

*Caterpillar *Cummins *MTU *Detroit Diesel *MAN B&W

*Kohler *Perkins *John Deere *Komatsu *Wartsila

*Isuzu *Nigata *Isuzu *Daihtsu

About American Power Group Corporation (www.americanpowergroupinc.com)

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 60% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $4 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $4 million+ of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Coppa, CEO/CFO

American Power Group Corporation

978-729-9183

ccoppa@apgdualfuel.com

SOURCE: American Power Group Corp.

