Invisinet Technologies Appoints Brendan Sullivan as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Invisinet Technologies, an innovative cybersecurity technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Sullivan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective the end of July. Sullivan succeeds Steven Pickett who was serving as interim CEO and will remain on the company's board of directors.





Brendan Sullivan, CEO, Invisinet Technologies





Sullivan brings a wealth of experience to Invisinet, with over 25 years of leadership in emerging market technology and network design. Sullivan joins Invisinet from Viasat where he held positions as Chief Commercial Officer - Enterprise division and Head of the Intelligent Edge Solutions business unit, which combined a portfolio of satellite-based IOT services, 5G technology, advanced cybersecurity and AI. Sullivan has also served the role of CTO/CIO in multiple global segment leaders including at RigNet, Vubiquity, and DG Fastchannel.

Chowdary "Charlie" Yalamanchili, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are thrilled to have Brendan join Invisinet. He is a visionary and focused leader who will guide Invisinet into our next crucial phase as we execute our go-to-market strategy. His vast industry expertise will connect Invisinet's solutions to the market across the full range of critical infrastructure industries and enterprise IT and OT networks. Brendan is a culture leader that is essential to our holistic growth. I am confident he will be instrumental in achieving our long-term goals."

On his appointment, Sullivan offered, "I am excited to lead the Invisinet team in the next evolution of the company. The enterprise space and, in particular, critical infrastructure is in desperate need of straightforward and proactive cybersecurity technology to effectively combat the growing threat landscape we read about every day in the news. Invisinet's 10-year history of R&D investment in developing Zero Trust Network Access and network cloaking is now well timed to meet at the intersection of technical readiness and market need."

About Invisinet Technologies

Invisinet Technologies (https://www.invisinet.com) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet AuthenticationTM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancements of cyber-attacks.

