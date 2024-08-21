Formula Wellness Partners with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, Expanding Longevity Services in The Woodlands, TX

Formula Wellness, a Trive Capital portfolio company offering a new approach to healthcare, proudly announces its partnership with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, a premier destination for advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments in Woodlands, Texas. This strategic move underscores Formula Wellness' commitment to integrating comprehensive patient wellness and aesthetic services to augment patient health, appearance, and longevity.

The founder of Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, Lauren Olson, PA-C, is a highly distinguished medical professional who established the Wellness Center in 2005 after practicing clinical skin care for 15 years. Her goal was to bring her clients a holistic way to wellness and longevity. Always striving to give her patients the best, Lauren received a Master's Certification in Botox Cosmetic and Dermal Fillers from Allergan. She was honored to be named a Certified National Trainer for Allergan to educate other healthcare providers on the proper way of distributing injections.

In 2012, Lauren was honored as a Woman of Excellence by the Houston Federation of Professional Women. This year, Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness won first place for Best Diet, Nutrition & Weight Control in the Health & Medical category and Best Health Spa & Wellness Center in the Personal Care & Beauty category for Woodlands Online's Best of The Woodlands 2024. Additionally, Radiance won first place for Best of The Woodlands six years in a row. Patients at Radiance are pampered by the best providers in the industry, giving patients the comfort of knowing they are in good care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Formula Wellness and bring their innovative wellness programs to our clients," said Lauren Olson, PA-C, owner of Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness. "This partnership allows us to expand our service offerings and continue providing the high-quality care our clients expect while incorporating comprehensive solutions that promote overall health and longevity."

Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness has built a stellar reputation for delivering personalized and cutting-edge skincare solutions. Under the leadership of its experienced team, Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness has consistently provided top-tier aesthetic treatments, making it an ideal partner for Formula Wellness. This partnership will enhance the range of services offered to patients, ensuring a holistic approach to wellness that combines the best of medical aesthetics, technology, and health optimization.

"We are excited to unite with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness and their outstanding team and extend our integrated health and aesthetics services," said Michael Bennett, CEO of Formula Wellness. "Our goal is to create a seamless integration for Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness patients and staff while introducing new services that will further enhance patients' health and well-being."

Formula Wellness is renowned for its clinical oversight and commitment to excellence in healthcare. The company's clinical advisory board, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Rudman, comprises top medical professionals dedicated to advancing innovation in longevity science. This partnership with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness will allow Formula Wellness to extend its unique offerings of integrated health and aesthetic services to The Woodlands area.

"Joining forces with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness means our patients will benefit from a broader range of services, including cutting-edge wellness programs designed to optimize health and longevity," said Dr. Brian Rudman, Chief Medical Officer at Formula Wellness. "We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our patients and enhance their overall experience."

Formula Wellness provides comprehensive, cutting-edge health and aesthetic services tailored to each patient's biology and goals, aiming to optimize health, appearance, and longevity. The company's core pillars of holistic wellness include nutrition, hormone balance, supplementation, and aesthetics, empowering individuals to pursue longevity from the inside out. Formula Wellness distinguishes itself with a clinical advisory board that ensures the highest standards of care, setting a new benchmark in preventive healthcare and aesthetics. For more information, visit Formula Wellness .

Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, a leading medical spa in The Woodlands, Texas, is dedicated to providing high-quality aesthetic treatments and personalized care to enhance natural beauty and boost confidence. Their mission is to offer a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation with the latest advanced aesthetic services, including non-surgical facelifts, laser treatments, body contouring, and skincare. Their team of licensed medical practitioners and certified aestheticians work closely with clients to develop customized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals. For more information, visit Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness .

