Braintrust Tutors Expands Nationwide Footprint to Major State and Multiple District Contracts

The high-impact tutoring provider wins large district and state partnerships to address the literacy and numeracy crisis among K-8 students

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Building on its success within New York City Public Schools, the largest school district in the country, Braintrust Tutors is now well-positioned to extend support to tens of thousands of high-risk students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, Boston Public Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District, and across the state of Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to bring our proven tutoring model to these critical districts, where the need for effective support in reading and math is paramount," said Jen Mendelsohn, Co-Founder and CEO of Braintrust.

Braintrust's intervention programs transform the lives of vulnerable students through their high-impact, evidence-based approach. Braintrust partners with schools and districts to deliver comprehensive, fully-integrated tutoring solutions, featuring proprietary literacy and math curricula rooted in the science of learning; prescriptive and gamified lesson plans and ongoing formative assessments with reporting and data analytics; delivered by an extensive network of highly-trained, state-certified educators.

"Ultimately, our goal is to empower those students who have been historically marginalized, and help close the opportunity gaps that persist in education," Mendelsohn said.

About Braintrust Tutors

Founded by parents and teachers, Braintrust Tutors is bringing a new vision to the tutoring marketplace. Its personalized learning programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner to accelerate learning for every student, delivered by its team of expertly trained, certified teachers and learning specialists. Braintrust is a progressive and inclusive platform designed to address the vast majority of students neglected by the one-size-fits-all tutoring model, including the 1-in-5 who have learning differences, the 2-in-3 who lack proficiency with reading and math, and the countless others who are grappling with pandemic-related learning loss.

Braintrust's programs are certified by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA),and have been awarded the Stanford University National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA)'s coveted Tutoring Design Program Badge. To receive a badge, a program must be independently evaluated by a third-party team of education leaders at the NSSA and found to achieve innovative, research-backed excellence in program design, instructional materials, student-tutor relationships, program effectiveness, and student progress measurement, among others.

