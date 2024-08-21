TOYO Co., Ltd Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

First Six Months of 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $138.1 million versus $0 revenues in the first half of 2023

Gross Margin of 19.3%

Net income of $19.6 million versus a loss of $1.9 million in the first half of 2023

985 MW shipped

"We are pleased with our financial and operational achievements in the first half of 2024, highlighting our team's outstanding execution capabilities," said Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "Since we commenced manufacturing in October 2023, our facility has successfully delivered 1.3 GW of solar cells to customers. Customer feedback on the product's technical specifications and quality has been exceptional, and our team showed that they were able to establish high-volume cell manufacturing using advanced automation in the industry in record time. Confident in our ability to replicate this success, we are gearing up and expecting to begin the construction of a 2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2024."

Revenues for the first half of 2024 were $138.1 million, increased from zero in the comparable six months in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by sales as the facility increased its production capacity, which commenced in October 2023.

The cost of revenues was $111.4 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to zero for the same period of the last year, reflecting the absence of production in the same period of 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses were $0.36 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to zero for the same period of the last year.

General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of the last year.

Total operating expenses increased to $4.2 million for the first six months of 2024, from $1.8 million for the same period of the last year.

Net income was $19.6 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for the same period of the last year.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $0.48 for the first six months of 2024, compared to a loss per share, basic and diluted of $0.05 for the same period of the last year3.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $44.4 million in cash and restricted cash in total, compared to $19.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Recent Developments

Completed business combination with Blue World Acquisition Corporation and, the ordinary shares of TOYO started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 2, 2024

Signed a global cooperation agreement with OCI Company Limited, a major Korean silicon material supplier, to offer our customers trustworthy and verifiable photovoltaic products

Reached the final stage of negotiations to build a 2GW solar module manufacturing plant in the United States

Business Outlook

At the beginning of the year, annual shipments were expected to reach 2.5 GW based on the demands of solar utilities, primarily in the U.S., for advanced N-Topcon solar modules and the strong brand reputation of TOYO Solar's affiliate, Vietnam Sunergy Joint Stock Company. However, due to the U.S. trade investigation into Southeast Asian solar manufacturers, which included TOYO's facility in Vietnam, the Company and its major clients have decided to reduce shipment volumes until the announcement of preliminary investigation results expected to be available between September to Novembe r 2024. As a result, the Company currently expects to deliver over 1.9 GW in orders during the full year 2024.

"The expiration of the two-year tariff exemption period at the beginning of June, combined with the probe into anti-dumping and countervailing duties by the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission, have injected near-term uncertainty into pricing and demand for advanced solar products from the U.S., TOYO's primary market," commented Mr. Ryu.

"While these measures are targeted towards Chinese solar companies with operations in Southeast Asia, they also might apply to TOYO, despite having a Japanese parent company. To address this situation, we are accelerating plans to build out our U.S. manufacturing presence while increasing shipments to customers based in India, the Middle East, and other markets. Our strategy to build an integrated value chain in North America serving our U.S. customers remains unchanged, and we will continue to observe and adapt to dynamic industry conditions."

Conference Call

TOYO will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first half of 2024 results on August 21, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast and a slide presentation will be available on TOYO's investor relations website in the "Events" section at investors.toyo-solar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Participant (toll-free): 1-800-579-2543

Participant (international): 1-203-518-9843

A webcast replay will be available for one year following the call's completion on the Company's investor relations website at investors.toyo-solar.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Vietnamese Dong, or VND, amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the reader's convenience. Unless otherwise noted, except for the ash balance made at a rate of VND25,455 to US$1.00, the exchange rate as of June30, 2024, all translations from VND to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to VND are made at a rate of VND 24,962 to US$1.00, the average exchange rate for period of six months ended June 30, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the VND or U.S. dollar amounts referenced could be converted into U.S. dollars or VND, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of TOYO, the expected order delivery of TOYO, TOYO's construction plan of manufactures and strategies of building up integrated value chain in the U.S.. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

TOYO cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, the sales performance of TOYO, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those included under the heading "Risk Factors" of the filings of TOYO with the SEC. There may be additional risks that TOYO does not presently know or that TOYO currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of TOYO as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while TOYO may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TOYO as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Crocker Coulson

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (646) 652-7185

TOYO Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)









June 30,



December 31,

2024 2023



(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 41,669,523



$ 18,035,405

Restricted cash



129,635





82,195

Accounts receivable - a related party



121,118





-

Prepayments



229,992





149,304

Prepayments - a related party



27,048,348





24,400,798

Inventories, net



27,190,797





39,999,992

Other current assets



169,005





85,702

Total Current Assets



96,558,418





82,753,396



















Non-current Assets















Restricted cash, non-current



2,587,665





879,893

Deferred offering costs



2,576,390





2,084,810

Long-term prepaid expenses



7,311,709





7,757,193

Deposits for property and equipment



1,364,798





1,466,878

Property and equipment, net



130,812,056





142,781,558

Right of use assets



233,357





537,032

Other non-current assets



-





22,250

Total Non-current Assets



144,885,975





155,529,614

Total Assets

$ 241,444,393



$ 238,283,010



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 34,008,887



$ -

Accounts payable



25,018,771





37,221,124

Contract liabilities



4,913,175





530,817

Contract liabilities - a related party



9,137,458





28,815,934

Due to related parties



68,509,793





96,867,739

Other payable and accrued expenses



3,771,701





5,606,763

Lease liabilities, current



32,901





151,260

Total Current Liabilities



145,392,686





169,193,637



















Lease liabilities, non-current



228,240





372,725

Long-term bank borrowings



22,412,628





11,819,527

Total Non-current Liabilities



22,640,868





12,192,252

Total Liabilities



168,033,554





181,385,889



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

41,000,000 and 41,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively)*



4,100





4,100

Additional paid-in capital



50,005,900





49,995,900

Retained earnings



29,252,764





9,702,316

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,851,925)





(2,805,195)

Total Shareholders' Equity



73,410,839





56,897,121

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 241,444,393



$ 238,283,010



* The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024.

TOYO Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)









For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2024



2023

Revenues from related parties

$ 112,287,775



$ -

Revenues from third parties



25,790,220





-

Revenues



138,077,995





-



















Cost of revenues - related parties



(84,435,258)





-

Cost of revenues - third parties



(26,995,841)





-

Cost of revenues



(111,431,099)





-

Gross profit



26,646,896





-



















Operating expenses















Selling and marketing expenses



(355,026)





-

General and administrative expenses



(3,836,158)





(1,756,468)

Total operating expenses



(4,191,184)





(1,756,468)



















Income (loss) from operations



22,455,712





(1,756,468)



















Other expenses, net















Interest expenses, net



(1,767,661)





(165,644)

Other expenses, net



(1,137,603)





(148)

Total other expenses, net



(2,905,264)





(165,792)



















Income (loss) before income taxes



19,550,448





(1,922,260)



















Income tax expenses



-





-

Net income (loss)

$ 19,550,448



$ (1,922,260)



















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(3,046,730)





(1,632,089)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 16,503,718



$ (3,554,349)



















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding - basic and diluted*



41,000,000





41,000,000

Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*

$ 0.48



$ (0.05)





* The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024.



TOYO Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")









For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,





2024



2023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 21,798,732



$ (1,860,902)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(16,592,618)





(79,638,281)

Purchase of property and equipment from a related party



-





(4,512,810)

Net cash used in investing activities



(16,592,618)





(84,151,091)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Capital injection from shareholders



10,000





42,360,581

Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



34,680,563





-

Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings



11,363,413





-

Proceeds from borrowings from a related party



5,000,000





44,774,119

Repayment of borrowings to a related party



(27,992,018)





-

Payments of offering costs



(1,569,634)





(593,335)

Net cash provided by financing activities



21,492,324





86,541,365



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,309,108)





(1,549,580)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash



25,389,330





(1,020,208)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



18,997,493





2,065,448

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 44,386,823



$ 1,045,240



















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense to a bank

$ 1,059,748



$ -

Cash paid for interest expense to a related party

$ 631,388



$ -

Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



















Supplemental cash flow information for non-cash operating, investing and

financing activities:















Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ -



$ 472,163

Purchase of property, plant and equipment financed by accounts payable

$ 23,024,401



$ 14,749,735

Payment of offering cost financed by other payable

$ 700,000



$ -









Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets





June 30,

2024



December 31,

2023

Cash

$ 41,669,523



$ 18,035,405

Restricted cash



129,635





82,195

Restricted cash, non-current



2,587,665





879,893





$ 44,386,823



$ 18,997,493



SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd