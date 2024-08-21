Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40785 | ISIN: KYG8976D1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.08.24
15:30 Uhr
5,080 US-Dollar
+0,140
+2,83 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 14:00 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOYO Co., Ltd Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

First Six Months of 2024 Highlights

  • Revenues of $138.1 million versus $0 revenues in the first half of 2023
  • Gross Margin of 19.3%
  • Net income of $19.6 million versus a loss of $1.9 million in the first half of 2023
  • 985 MW shipped

"We are pleased with our financial and operational achievements in the first half of 2024, highlighting our team's outstanding execution capabilities," said Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "Since we commenced manufacturing in October 2023, our facility has successfully delivered 1.3 GW of solar cells to customers. Customer feedback on the product's technical specifications and quality has been exceptional, and our team showed that they were able to establish high-volume cell manufacturing using advanced automation in the industry in record time. Confident in our ability to replicate this success, we are gearing up and expecting to begin the construction of a 2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2024."

Revenues for the first half of 2024 were $138.1 million, increased from zero in the comparable six months in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by sales as the facility increased its production capacity, which commenced in October 2023.

The cost of revenues was $111.4 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to zero for the same period of the last year, reflecting the absence of production in the same period of 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses were $0.36 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to zero for the same period of the last year.

General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of the last year.

Total operating expenses increased to $4.2 million for the first six months of 2024, from $1.8 million for the same period of the last year.

Net income was $19.6 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for the same period of the last year.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $0.48 for the first six months of 2024, compared to a loss per share, basic and diluted of $0.05 for the same period of the last year3.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $44.4 million in cash and restricted cash in total, compared to $19.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Recent Developments

  • Completed business combination with Blue World Acquisition Corporation and, the ordinary shares of TOYO started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 2, 2024
  • Signed a global cooperation agreement with OCI Company Limited, a major Korean silicon material supplier, to offer our customers trustworthy and verifiable photovoltaic products
  • Reached the final stage of negotiations to build a 2GW solar module manufacturing plant in the United States

Business Outlook

At the beginning of the year, annual shipments were expected to reach 2.5 GW based on the demands of solar utilities, primarily in the U.S., for advanced N-Topcon solar modules and the strong brand reputation of TOYO Solar's affiliate, Vietnam Sunergy Joint Stock Company. However, due to the U.S. trade investigation into Southeast Asian solar manufacturers, which included TOYO's facility in Vietnam, the Company and its major clients have decided to reduce shipment volumes until the announcement of preliminary investigation results expected to be available between September to Novembe r 2024. As a result, the Company currently expects to deliver over 1.9 GW in orders during the full year 2024.

"The expiration of the two-year tariff exemption period at the beginning of June, combined with the probe into anti-dumping and countervailing duties by the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission, have injected near-term uncertainty into pricing and demand for advanced solar products from the U.S., TOYO's primary market," commented Mr. Ryu.

"While these measures are targeted towards Chinese solar companies with operations in Southeast Asia, they also might apply to TOYO, despite having a Japanese parent company. To address this situation, we are accelerating plans to build out our U.S. manufacturing presence while increasing shipments to customers based in India, the Middle East, and other markets. Our strategy to build an integrated value chain in North America serving our U.S. customers remains unchanged, and we will continue to observe and adapt to dynamic industry conditions."

Conference Call

TOYO will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first half of 2024 results on August 21, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast and a slide presentation will be available on TOYO's investor relations website in the "Events" section at investors.toyo-solar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Participant (toll-free): 1-800-579-2543

Participant (international): 1-203-518-9843

A webcast replay will be available for one year following the call's completion on the Company's investor relations website at investors.toyo-solar.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Vietnamese Dong, or VND, amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the reader's convenience. Unless otherwise noted, except for the ash balance made at a rate of VND25,455 to US$1.00, the exchange rate as of June30, 2024, all translations from VND to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to VND are made at a rate of VND 24,962 to US$1.00, the average exchange rate for period of six months ended June 30, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the VND or U.S. dollar amounts referenced could be converted into U.S. dollars or VND, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of TOYO, the expected order delivery of TOYO, TOYO's construction plan of manufactures and strategies of building up integrated value chain in the U.S.. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

TOYO cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, the sales performance of TOYO, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those included under the heading "Risk Factors" of the filings of TOYO with the SEC. There may be additional risks that TOYO does not presently know or that TOYO currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of TOYO as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while TOYO may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TOYO as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.
 [email protected]

Crocker Coulson
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (646) 652-7185

TOYO Co., Ltd.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)






June 30,



December 31,


2024

2023



(unaudited)





ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash


$

41,669,523



$

18,035,405


Restricted cash



129,635




82,195


Accounts receivable - a related party



121,118




-


Prepayments



229,992




149,304


Prepayments - a related party



27,048,348




24,400,798


Inventories, net



27,190,797




39,999,992


Other current assets



169,005




85,702


Total Current Assets



96,558,418




82,753,396











Non-current Assets









Restricted cash, non-current



2,587,665




879,893


Deferred offering costs



2,576,390




2,084,810


Long-term prepaid expenses



7,311,709




7,757,193


Deposits for property and equipment



1,364,798




1,466,878


Property and equipment, net



130,812,056




142,781,558


Right of use assets



233,357




537,032


Other non-current assets



-




22,250


Total Non-current Assets



144,885,975




155,529,614


Total Assets


$

241,444,393



$

238,283,010











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Short-term bank borrowings


$

34,008,887



$

-


Accounts payable



25,018,771




37,221,124


Contract liabilities



4,913,175




530,817


Contract liabilities - a related party



9,137,458




28,815,934


Due to related parties



68,509,793




96,867,739


Other payable and accrued expenses



3,771,701




5,606,763


Lease liabilities, current



32,901




151,260


Total Current Liabilities



145,392,686




169,193,637











Lease liabilities, non-current



228,240




372,725


Long-term bank borrowings



22,412,628




11,819,527


Total Non-current Liabilities



22,640,868




12,192,252


Total Liabilities



168,033,554




181,385,889











Commitments and Contingencies


















Shareholders' Equity









Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized,
41,000,000 and 41,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively)*



4,100




4,100


Additional paid-in capital



50,005,900




49,995,900


Retained earnings



29,252,764




9,702,316


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,851,925)




(2,805,195)


Total Shareholders' Equity



73,410,839




56,897,121


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

241,444,393



$

238,283,010



* The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024.

TOYO Co., Ltd.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)






For the Six Months Ended
June 30,




2024



2023


Revenues from related parties


$

112,287,775



$

-


Revenues from third parties



25,790,220




-


Revenues



138,077,995




-











Cost of revenues - related parties



(84,435,258)




-


Cost of revenues - third parties



(26,995,841)




-


Cost of revenues



(111,431,099)




-


Gross profit



26,646,896




-











Operating expenses









Selling and marketing expenses



(355,026)




-


General and administrative expenses



(3,836,158)




(1,756,468)


Total operating expenses



(4,191,184)




(1,756,468)











Income (loss) from operations



22,455,712




(1,756,468)











Other expenses, net









Interest expenses, net



(1,767,661)




(165,644)


Other expenses, net



(1,137,603)




(148)


Total other expenses, net



(2,905,264)




(165,792)











Income (loss) before income taxes



19,550,448




(1,922,260)











Income tax expenses



-




-


Net income (loss)


$

19,550,448



$

(1,922,260)











Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation adjustment



(3,046,730)




(1,632,089)


Comprehensive income (loss)


$

16,503,718



$

(3,554,349)











Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding - basic and diluted*



41,000,000




41,000,000


Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*


$

0.48



$

(0.05)




* The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024.


TOYO Co., Ltd.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")






For the Six Months
Ended
June 30,




2024



2023


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$

21,798,732



$

(1,860,902)











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment



(16,592,618)




(79,638,281)


Purchase of property and equipment from a related party



-




(4,512,810)


Net cash used in investing activities



(16,592,618)




(84,151,091)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Capital injection from shareholders



10,000




42,360,581


Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



34,680,563




-


Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings



11,363,413




-


Proceeds from borrowings from a related party



5,000,000




44,774,119


Repayment of borrowings to a related party



(27,992,018)




-


Payments of offering costs



(1,569,634)




(593,335)


Net cash provided by financing activities



21,492,324




86,541,365











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,309,108)




(1,549,580)











Net increase (decrease) in cash



25,389,330




(1,020,208)


Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



18,997,493




2,065,448


Cash and restricted cash at end of period


$

44,386,823



$

1,045,240











Supplemental cash flow information









Cash paid for interest expense to a bank


$

1,059,748



$

-


Cash paid for interest expense to a related party


$

631,388



$

-


Cash paid for income tax


$

-



$

-











Supplemental cash flow information for non-cash operating, investing and
financing activities:









Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities


$

-



$

472,163


Purchase of property, plant and equipment financed by accounts payable


$

23,024,401



$

14,749,735


Payment of offering cost financed by other payable


$

700,000



$

-






Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets




June 30,
2024



December 31,
2023


Cash


$

41,669,523



$

18,035,405


Restricted cash



129,635




82,195


Restricted cash, non-current



2,587,665




879,893




$

44,386,823



$

18,997,493


SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.