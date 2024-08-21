Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
21.08.24
13:45 Uhr
211,60 Euro
+2,65
+1,27 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKDAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,35210,0516:18
209,40210,0516:18
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Axonify Named Workday Innovation Partner

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonify, a leader in frontline employee training and communications solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. This agreement aims to enhance frontline worker engagement and learning through integrated solutions between Axonify and Workday.


With this partnership, Axonify will leverage its expertise in frontline engagement to complement Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). By integrating Axonify's adaptive microlearning and communication platform with Workday HCM, organizations will be able to deliver targeted, timely training and communications to frontline employees, ensuring they receive the knowledge they need in the flow of work. Organizations also benefit from actionable business insights and data that positively impact business results.

"Partnering with Workday will allow us to bring our high engagement rates and effective frontline training solutions to a broader audience," said Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify. "Our collaboration with Workday will also help organizations achieve higher levels of employee engagement and operational efficiency by integrating our frontline-specific solution with Workday HCM."

Workday HCM helps organizations make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. By combining Axonify's frontline focus with Workday HCM, organizations will be able to continuously train and inform their employees so that they're ready to perform their best.

To learn more visit Axonify.com/workday or visit Axonify at booth 39A during Workday Rising in Las Vegas from September 16-19.

About Axonify

Axonify is the frontline-forward learning and enablement platform used by companies like Walmart, Kroger and Foot Locker. Over 3.7M users in 160+ countries use Axonify to onboard and train in five minutes a day, no break room Intranet required. With bite-sized gamified microlearning, custom training content, embedded communication and more, Axonify is revolutionizing the way frontline workers learn, connect and get things done. Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario Canada. For more information, visit axonify.com.

Media Contact
Axonify@shiftcomm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041488/Axonify.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axonify-named-workday-innovation-partner-302226939.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.