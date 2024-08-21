Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XAG Launches APC2 AutoPilot Console Globally, Offering a Cost-effective AutoSteer Solution for Farming

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XAG, a leading agriculture technology company, announces the launch of APC2 AutoPilot Console globally, an automated steering solution for hands-free farm operation. This all-in-one solution uses a mobile app for smart control, making it easier for farmers to adopt automated driving technology and manage their agricultural equipment with greater precision. It offers a more cost-effective, highly versatile option especially to small-to-medium farm machinery that need upgrading.

XAG APC2 AutoPilot Console enables a wide range of agricultural machinery to operate with centimeter-level accuracy

Traditional farming methods require significant manual effort, as operators must focus on driving in straight lines or staying on the right track during farm work. This makes the task physically challenging and requires a high skill level from machinery operators. Moreover, labor-intensive and long working hours during peak seasons can cause fatigue, leading to errors and crop damage. The repetitive nature of manual driving increases the use of production materials and fuel, raising farming costs and affecting yields.

Automatic steering technology is the key to addressing these challenges and enhancing productivity in farming. But currently, many small and mid-sized farms cannot access this new technology due to high initial investment costs, technical complexity, and maintenance issues. The release of APC2 AutoPilot Console is expected to lower the entry barriers with its cost-effectiveness and easy operation.

The XAG APC2's all-in-one design integrates the RTK antenna, sensors, and processors into one main unit, making it easier to install and maintain. This reduces the manufacturing and usage costs of the product, providing a more affordable choice for users. The APC2 is also equipped with IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof protection, making it more durable and reducing maintenance costs. With just a smartphone, users can control the farm machinery to achieve automatic route planning and enjoy new features through OTA upgrades.

To achieve centimeter-level precision, the XAG APC2 comes equipped with RTK navigation technology. It can deliver 2.5 cm accuracy for high-precision tasks such as seeding, ridging, and furrowing. This minimizes repetitive operations caused by travelling errors of the farm machine and maximize land use by avoiding skip and overlap. It also features IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) sensors that allow for terrain compensation, maintaining accuracy even on rough terrain by detecting the slope of the ground.

Designed for ease of use, the XAG APC2 can be controlled effortlessly via a smartphone. The XAG Autopilot App provides a variety of job profiles and convenient functions to address diverse agricultural needs. It allows operators to precisely and easily execute straight lines, curves, diagonal harrowing, and other tasks on various terrains and field shapes. With one-click OTA (over-the-air) updates, new features can be added seamlessly. Additionally, path and plot information generated can be shared with XAG's agricultural drones.

With a mission of advancing agriculture, XAG has been a pioneer in the agricultural sector for 11 years. Today, XAG has users across 63 countries and regions and has a product portfolio covering agricultural drones, unmanned ground vehicles, remote-sensing drones, autopilot consoles, and smart irrigation systems.

As XAG rolls out its APC2 AutoPilot Console to the global audience, the company will keep improving the performance, efficiency, and user-friendliness of its products, encouraging broader adoption and use of farm automation technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486552/XAG_APC2_AutoPilot_Console_enables_a_wide_range_agricultural_machinery.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xag-launches-apc2-autopilot-console-globally-offering-a-cost-effective-autosteer-solution-for-farming-302227342.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.