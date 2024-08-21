Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading technology group, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with American connectivity innovator Globalstar to deliver advanced 5G connectivity solutions across Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

Strive Masiyiwa, founder and Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies said, "I'm really excited by the connectivity solutions now emerging from breakthroughs in 5G private networks technologies. With this technology we are now able to provide services to large businesses like mines with their own 5G private networks that can also enable NextGen services like AI; this is huge."

The partnership will provide Liquid with exclusive rights in the Gulf, Middle East and Africa regions to sell and distribute Globalstar's XCOM RAN private networks 5G access solution. This innovative technology that enhances the 5G experience also supports AI-driven applications, and is set to revolutionise the mining industry in Africa and high-end markets in the Middle East and Gulf regions.

"We look forward to the opportunities this exclusive partnership with Globalstar will unfold for our existing and potential customers in these sectors. Globalstar's unique 5G enterprise solution will enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity to our customers on the continent, aligning with our ambition of becoming a leading technology company of African heritage, empowering businesses and communities with the reliable and high-speed internet access needed to thrive in the digital age," said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Liquid will provide comprehensive customer support for Globalstar's products and services, including technical support and warranty services. The collaboration also includes potential expansion to Globalstar's satellite, Band n53 spectrum and IoT solutions on a non-exclusive basis.

"Globalstar is pleased to join in partnership with Cassava and Liquid, a group of well-respected leaders with a sharp focus on technology deployments," said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. "The regions where Liquid is a leader are large and growing markets for our technologies which enable safe automation and remote control of mobile equipment in high value environments.

Our 5G XCOM RAN product fundamentally differs from traditional wireless solutions and enables mission critical high performance wireless applications. Combining XCOM RAN with the globally licensed Globalstar n53 midband spectrum, creates a very unique offering for private and enterprise 5G networks. Together, Liquid and Globalstar will accelerate advanced wireless technology deployments in Africa, Middle East and Gulf regions."

The partnership between Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Globalstar is yet another achievement, reiterating Liquid's commitment to partnering with global organisations that share the aim to foster progress and innovation through connectivity for businesses and individuals on the African continent and beyond.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company of African heritage with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava group companies operate. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.liquid.tech/.

About Globalstar

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways easily, quickly, securely, and affordably offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company's LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar's XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

