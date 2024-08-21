Enlight Renewable Energy said it has commenced operations at its 60 MW solar park in western Hungary. The Israel-based developer now operates five projects in the country, totaling 144 MW. Israeli developer Enlight Renewable Energy said its latest solar park in Hungary has gone online. The Tapolca solar project, located in the Veszprem region of western Hungary, has a production capacity of 60 MW. Enlight Renewable Energy said the site will sell electricity at merchant prices and is expected to provide green power equal to the total annual consumption of around 30,000 Hungarian households. It ...

