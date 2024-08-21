Experts from Cargill, Ford, Johnson Controls, Shell and others will share pricing insights on business transformation, next-generation AI, and industry best practices

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it will hold its flagship pricing leadership and customer summit on Sept. 3-5 in Atlanta. Accelerate 2024 brings together more than 500 leaders and in?uencers from global, cutting-edge companies to share pricing insights on business transformation, next-generation AI, and industry best practices.

Pricefx customers, prospects, and partners will gather together to network, collaborate and learn how to initiate better, more profitable pricing programs. Accelerate 2024 offers a unique program of pricing best practices, speed-to-market implementation strategies, wide-ranging industry insights, remarkable success stories and much more. The event will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, and presentations from leading pricing experts, as well as networking and social events including a welcome ceremony at an Atlanta Braves suite and a gala dinner at The Sun Dial.

The agenda includes a keynote from Nikolas Badminton, futurist speaker, author and executive advisor. Badminton educates and motivates world-leading executives, organizations, and governments on how to ignite curiosity, transformation and change to drive sustainable profit, increased market value and hypergrowth. His keynote will explore how we need to create profitable, resilient and thriving industries by exploring futures and shifting mindsets from what is to what if.

Attendees will also hear from pricing leaders in industries such as manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Experts from Cargill, Ford, Johnson Controls, Shell and others will present on topics such as AI optimization, navigating complex pricing challenges, transforming pricing for profitability, and successfully implementing pricing software.

"At Accelerate 2024 this year, we're not just discussing the future of pricing we're shaping it together," said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at Pricefx. "Bringing together this community of pricing experts, Accelerate 2024 will foster dialogue and an exchange of insights to unlock new possibilities in pricing strategy. I look forward to seeing the innovative solutions and ideas that will emerge as we gather to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

Held at the Omni Atlanta Hotel, Accelerate 2024 is sponsored by several Pricefx partners. Lavendel Consulting is the platinum sponsor and SAP, Cognitus, Experis, Big Data Pricing, and Enable are gold sponsors.

The event follows Pricefx being honored with several awards that recognize its innovative pricing software. Recently, the company won "Best Price Optimization Solution" for the third consecutive year from the Martech Breakthrough Awards and received the Gold Stevie® for Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution and the Bronze Stevie® for Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®. Pricefx has also been shortlisted for the "Best Use of AI in Manufacturing" by the A.I. Awards. Winners will be announced in October. Earlier this year, Pricefx was announced as the winner of the SAP Pinnacle Award for the SAP Store Category and a finalist in the AI Partner Innovation category.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI SaaS pricing software, offering an end-to-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry's fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry's highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx's award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

