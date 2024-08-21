Toffeln Ltd: Toffeln Announces Acquisition of Avail Medical

BRISTOL, England, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toffeln, a leading provider in healthcare footwear and medical supplies, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Avail Medical, a provider of high-quality electrosurgical instruments. This strategic move is set to strengthen Toffeln's position in the healthcare sector by expanding its product portfolio to better serve its customers in operating theatres.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the industry, promising to deliver an expanded range of products and services to healthcare professionals and institutions. By integrating Avail Medical's diverse product line with Toffeln's advanced footwear & surgical solutions, we aim to set new standards in support and performance for healthcare professionals.

The collaboration between Toffeln and Avail Medical is founded on a shared commitment to improving the wellbeing and efficiency of healthcare workers. "This union represents a great step forward in our mission to support healthcare professionals with the best possible products and services," said Ben Turner, Managing Director of Toffeln. "By bringing together our complementary strengths, we are poised to enabling better healthcare for staff as well as patients."

The combined expertise of Toffeln and Avail Medical is expected to drive innovation in product development and customer service, benefiting healthcare workers and patients alike. The companies are committed to leveraging their joint resources to explore new opportunities and address the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

Customers and partners of both Toffeln and Avail Medical can look forward to an enhanced product lineup and the same high level of service excellence they have come to expect.

About Toffeln

Toffeln delivers solutions designed to enable better healthcare. This includes providing ergonomic footwear and medical supplies designed to enhance comfort, durability, and protection for healthcare professionals.

Our focus is on improving workplace safety and efficiency in healthcare settings, which is critical for both staff and patient outcomes. With over 45 years of experience and driven by a deep understanding of medical professionals' needs, we are committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. We collaborate closely with surgeons and clinicians to provide healthcare products that enhance surgical safety and capability, and infection control. Like our customers, we do all of this, because we're committed to making a difference in healthcare.

