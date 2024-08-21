INTENT: INVISION Named 'AgTech Innovation of the Year' at AgTech Breakthrough Awards

First-of-Its-Kind Platform Solves Critical Data Gaps for Ag Businesses

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / INVISION, a revolutionary software platform from INTENT, has been awarded "AgTech Innovation of the Year" in the fifth annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards. INVISION is specifically engineered to address the unique needs of ag businesses conducting field trials and product performance evaluations in real-world conditions. This recognition celebrates INVISION as a cutting-edge solution, shaping the future of agtech.





AgTech Innovation of the Year for INVISION

Built upon INTENT's extensive experience in field trials, INVISION redefines how ag businesses manage data during field projects. With a scalable, geospatial platform, INVISION delivers real-time, reliable insights that enable companies to optimize trial strategies, streamline operations, and drive measurable success.

"No other solution currently serves ag businesses the way INVISION does," said Randy Barker, CEO of INTENT. "We developed INVISION from our deep field experience to solve the pain points of fragmented data and disconnected systems. With INVISION, businesses are not just surviving the data deluge-they're thriving because of it."

INVISION helps companies know their fields from afar, by integrating machine data, weather, soil analysis and real-time satellite imagery into one unified platform. The information is presented through intuitive dashboards and reports, enabling ag businesses to convert underutilized data into actionable intelligence. This allows them to make faster, more informed decisions, enhance operational efficiency and accelerate the adoption of their new innovations.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

"By turning vast amounts of previously uncollected and underutilized data into actionable insights, INVISION is a powerful ally in the field. Collecting even a fraction of the expected data in agricultural field trials is daunting. Most projects manage to capture only about 25% of the targeted data and businesses pour millions into these trials and projects, often facing underwhelming returns," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. "INVISION tackles the problems of agricultural data management in field trials head-on, ensuring that agribusinesses can make smarter, faster decisions."

