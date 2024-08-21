Liberty Tax and Vari Announce New Partnership

A national effort to elevate office furniture, fixtures, and equipment

HURST, TX & COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Liberty Tax and Vari® are pleased to announce a new partnership to provide advanced workspace solutions to Liberty Tax's network of franchise owners. The franchise owners will be able to create engaging environments for their teams working with Vari as their official furniture, fixtures, and equipment partner (FFE).





Liberty Tax & Vari Partnership

Pictured from left to right: Kevin Wierenga - Senior Vice President, Sales Vari, Kevin Jones - SVP Managed Operations US Liberty Tax, Kyle Sawai - CMO Liberty Tax, Emily Gros - Sales Executive Vari, Michael Miller - COO Liberty Tax





Known for VariDesk®, which made sit-to-stand desks mainstream, Vari helps expanding organizations maximize the potential of their spaces and their teams. Recognized for their innovation and design, Vari products can be found in over 98% of Fortune 500 organizations.

"Our partnership with Vari marks a thrilling milestone for Liberty Tax," said Scott Terrell, CEO, Liberty Tax. "By integrating cutting-edge workspace solutions with our tax preparation services, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency, but also setting a new standard for future offices as we continue to grow. This collaboration represents our commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring that our franchisees are equipped with the best tools and environment to deliver unparalleled service to our clients."

The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services. Through the partnership with Vari, Liberty Tax is providing an opportunity for franchise owners to create an environment that better serves their clients and community. A well-designed, efficient workspace will allow franchise owners to focus more on delivering expert tax preparation services with greater speed and accuracy.

"We're so excited to do our part in elevating the space and experience for the Liberty Tax team and the clients they serve all across North America," said Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO of Vari.

Leading up to the 2024 tax season, Liberty Tax plans to outfit 50 new offices and 10 corporate-owned offices with FFE packages from Vari. In addition, thousands of franchise owners across the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to upgrade their office interiors.

###

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world - including over 98% of the Fortune 500 - use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

Contact Information

Marketing Team

Marketing Manager

marketing.support@libtax.com

866.871.1040

SOURCE: Liberty Tax

View the original press release on newswire.com.