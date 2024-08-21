Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Holds EU Distribution Rights for Virax Biolabs' Mpox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today, pursuant to its agreement with Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX), that it continues to hold the rights to distribute mpox virus real-time PCR detection kits, with exclusive distribution rights in Greece and Cyprus, and non-exclusive distribution rights across Europe.

On August 14, 2024, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations. On August 15, 2024, the WHO confirmed that Sweden became the first country outside the African continent to confirm the new mpox strain.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "In these challenging times, as mpox emerges in Europe, Cosmos is well-positioned to support governments and public health authorities in the EU/EEA by enhancing preparedness, planning, and awareness efforts to ensure rapid detection and effective response."

About Virax Biolabs

Virax Biolabs, founded in 2013, is a UK based diagnostics company focused on the prevention, detection and diagnosis of viral diseases, with a particular interest in the field of immunology. The test is intended to aid in the rapid diagnosis of mpox virus in human serum and lesion exudate specimens, providing a preliminary test result. Clinical correlation with patient history and other diagnostic information is necessary to determine patient infection status.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

+44 207 0971 653

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com