JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 July 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st July 2024 US$ 4.12

JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2024 is $4.12 per share (30 June 2024: $4.09 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 1 cent per share, fx gains of 1 cent per share and income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 July 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 198,898

Cash at bank and treasuries 120,098

Other receivables 302

Total Assets 319,298

Liabilities

Compulsory share redemption - payable 8th August 2024 40,000

Other liabilities 653

Total liabilities 40,653

Net Asset Value 278,645

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.12

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com