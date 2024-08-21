JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 July 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st July 2024
US$ 4.12
JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2024 is $4.12 per share (30 June 2024: $4.09 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 1 cent per share, fx gains of 1 cent per share and income of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 July 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 198,898
Cash at bank and treasuries 120,098
Other receivables 302
Total Assets 319,298
Liabilities
Compulsory share redemption - payable 8th August 2024 40,000
Other liabilities 653
Total liabilities 40,653
Net Asset Value 278,645
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.12
