IMA® : IMA and ICF Sign Partnership Agreement

The organizations will collaborate on synergies that intersect management accounting and professional coaching

MONTVALE, NJ and LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE/ August 21, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, and the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the leading global organization for advancing the professional coaching profession, have entered into a collaborative partnership agreement.

Under the new collaboration, IMA and ICF will work together to share information, knowledge, research, and education that will impact both management accounting and coaching professionals, delivering increased member value to both organizations. IMA will provide ICF members with knowledge and resources that build fundamental skills in accounting and finance, the language of business. ICF will work with IMA members with the capabilities to lead their teams through coaching.

"IMA's global network of professionals is one of our greatest member benefits and our work with ICF will strengthen that benefit," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "As leaders, we have to invest in ourselves and our teams, and through coaching and mentorship capabilities, accounting and finance professionals will foster growth, enhance decision-making, and build resilient teams."

IMA and ICF will maximize the impact of professional coaching on the management accounting profession and larger business community and collaborate on mutual initiatives.

Both organizations share a vision for individual learning and continuous improvement for coaches, accounting and finance professionals, and organizations to positively impact professionals and society.

"We are delighted to join forces with IMA in this strategic partnership," said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of ICF. "This collaboration will allow both organizations to leverage their unique strengths and empower professionals to unlock their full potential. Together, ICF and IMA will benefit from shared knowledge and expertise, fostering a vibrant community of learning and development."

IMA and ICF will work to create, collect, and disseminate research and content that broadens accounting and coaching, along with where the two professions can work together and expand their work.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization, leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members and credential-holders located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. For more information, visit www.coachingfederation.org.

Brian Sherry, Stern Strategy Group (for IMA)

908-325-3860

ima@sternstrategy.com

Vanessa Vega, ICF

859-219-3011

vanessa.vega@coachingfederation.org

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View the original press release on accesswire.com