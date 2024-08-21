Anzeige
21.08.2024 16:18 Uhr
ThirstySprout Ranks No. 247 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List Fueled by Surge in AI Growth

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,655 Percent, ThirstySprout Ranks No. 247 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Fueled by Surge in AI Growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that ThirstySprout, an AI-powered technical staffing and recruitment company, ranks No. 247 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household-name brands, including Microsoft and Meta, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This recognition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards global leadership in AI-focused software solutions and talent services," said David Stepania, CEO of ThirstySprout. "By cultivating the world's largest pool of top AI engineers, experts, and product leaders, we're uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled AI talent and solutions across diverse industries such as Fintech, E-commerce, and Healthcare. Our scalable and agile approach enables us to meet the comprehensive needs of our rapidly growing client base."

Key achievements and facts about ThirstySprout:

  • Founded in 2018 in Seattle, Washington

  • Offers AI-vetted talent and access to AI transformation experts

  • Saw a 500% increase in requests for AI specialists in the past year

  • Worked with some of America's most recognized brands in Tech

  • Recognized in Clutch's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024

  • Listed by The Manifest and GoodFirms as a top software developer and workplace

ThirstySprout has reimagined tech services by leveraging AI for talent sourcing, vetting, and matching.

"Our exponential growth is a direct result of recognizing and adapting to the surge in AI demand across industries," added Stepania. "In the past year alone, we've seen a 500% increase in requests for AI specialists, particularly in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. As we look to the future, ThirstySprout is committed to not only meeting this demand but also to fostering innovation in AI education and development. We're launching initiatives to upskill tech professionals in AI technologies, ensuring a robust talent pipeline that will drive the next wave of technological advancements."

About ThirstySprout

ThirstySprout is an AI-powered technical staffing and recruitment company helping companies build high-performing technical teams quickly. Founded in 2018, it has reimagined technical staffing services by offering AI-powered talent sourcing, vetting, and matching. ThirstySprout's rapid growth has earned it numerous accolades for its innovative approach to AI-focused talent solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.thirstysprout.com.

CONTACT:

David Stepania
CEO, ThirstySprout
Email: david@thirstysprout.com

Media Contact

Organization: ThirstySprout
Contact Person Name: David Stepania
Website: https://www.thirstysprout.com/
Email: david@thirstysprout.com
Contact Number: +12069790806
Address: 2261 Market St
Address 2: STE 10362
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States

SOURCE: ThirstySprout



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
