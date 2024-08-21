Regions Bank: It's All Coming Up Roses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Regions Bank

Regions interns clean up Avondale Park's garden during volunteer event.

By Kyndle Huey

Regions' Technology, Operations, Digital and Data interns have spent the summer honing their skills in cybersecurity, infrastructure, analytics and … landscaping?!

"Our internship program is more than just a way for college students to gain work experience, it's also an opportunity for us to introduce them to Regions' culture and values, which includes putting people first and enjoying life," said Viviana Valenzuela, Technology, Operations, Digital, and Data Emerging Talent Program Manager.

"One way we do this is this is by introducing What A Difference A Day Makes, Regions' volunteer program, and volunteering with a local organization."

So, on July 25 for National Intern Day, the interns came together at Birmingham, Alabama's Avondale Park to do some light landscaping around the park's rose garden. The effort was coordinated with Friends of Avondale Park, a volunteer organization with over 150 members that supplements the work of the City of Birmingham's Parks and Rec department to care for one of the most unique and widely used parks in the city.

"The day's terrific work with a group of volunteers from Regions allowed us to do necessary mulching and care to nurture this rose garden through the warmest months of summer," said John Forney, president of the board of Friends of Avondale Park and longtime neighborhood resident.

"We enjoyed working with the interns, who were a willing and impressive group. They immediately formed teams and coordinated efforts among themselves. I quickly learned that their abilities, friendliness and eagerness to contribute exceeded my expectations."

Despite the day's inclement weather, the group's sunny attitude helped make the day a success.

"I collaborated with my intern friends and everyone came together and helped out the community," said Brooks Trebeje. "I really enjoyed my time."

Part of Regions' Emerging Talent program, the internship program offers college students the chance to gain invaluable knowledge of our workplace and culture, and many go on to start their professional journey as full-time Regions associates after graduation.

