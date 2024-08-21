Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 16:50 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regions Bank: It's All Coming Up Roses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Regions Bank

Regions interns clean up Avondale Park's garden during volunteer event.

By Kyndle Huey

Regions' Technology, Operations, Digital and Data interns have spent the summer honing their skills in cybersecurity, infrastructure, analytics and … landscaping?!

"Our internship program is more than just a way for college students to gain work experience, it's also an opportunity for us to introduce them to Regions' culture and values, which includes putting people first and enjoying life," said Viviana Valenzuela, Technology, Operations, Digital, and Data Emerging Talent Program Manager.

"One way we do this is this is by introducing What A Difference A Day Makes, Regions' volunteer program, and volunteering with a local organization."

So, on July 25 for National Intern Day, the interns came together at Birmingham, Alabama's Avondale Park to do some light landscaping around the park's rose garden. The effort was coordinated with Friends of Avondale Park, a volunteer organization with over 150 members that supplements the work of the City of Birmingham's Parks and Rec department to care for one of the most unique and widely used parks in the city.

Our internship program is more than just a way for college students to gain work experience, it's also an opportunity for us to introduce them to Regions' culture and values, which includes putting people first and enjoying life.

Viviana Valenzuela, Technology, Operations, Digital, and Data Emerging Talent Program Manager

"The day's terrific work with a group of volunteers from Regions allowed us to do necessary mulching and care to nurture this rose garden through the warmest months of summer," said John Forney, president of the board of Friends of Avondale Park and longtime neighborhood resident.

"We enjoyed working with the interns, who were a willing and impressive group. They immediately formed teams and coordinated efforts among themselves. I quickly learned that their abilities, friendliness and eagerness to contribute exceeded my expectations."

Despite the day's inclement weather, the group's sunny attitude helped make the day a success.

"I collaborated with my intern friends and everyone came together and helped out the community," said Brooks Trebeje. "I really enjoyed my time."

Part of Regions' Emerging Talent program, the internship program offers college students the chance to gain invaluable knowledge of our workplace and culture, and many go on to start their professional journey as full-time Regions associates after graduation.

Read more about Regions' associates and their volunteer work in our communities

  • Hometown Heroes

  • Building a Foundation of Possibilities

  • Regions Bank Teams Celebrate Financial Literacy Month by Sharing the Good

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
