Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 août/August 2024) - Gander Gold Corporation has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,466,827 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on August 22, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Gander Gold Corporation a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 466 827 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 22 août 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 23 août/August 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 23 août/August 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 23 août/August 2024 Symbol/Symbole : GAND NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 36471Q 30 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 36471Q 30 4 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 36471Q106/CA36471Q1063

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)