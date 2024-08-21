Key findings:

Casualties among off-road vehicle riders, specifically persons under 16 years of age, have increased substantially in the past two decades.

More than half of snowmobile riders (57.9%) and almost two-thirds (64%) of ATV/dirt bike users under age 16 dying in a crash were lone vehicle riders.

27 ATV/dirt bike riders aged 65 and older were killed in a crash in 2021 compared to five in 2000.

142 male off-road vehicle riders were killed in a crash in 2021 compared to 94 in 2000, and 23 female riders died in a crash that year, which is a concerning increase from six killed in 2000.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) has released a new fact sheet, Fatally Injured Off-road Vehicle Riders in Canada, 2000-2021, made possible by sponsorship from Desjardins Insurance. Key findings from TIRF's National Fatality Database underscore the critical need to address the safe use of snowmobiles, ATVs and dirt bikes and focus particularly on topics such as impaired riding and helmet use.

"The decrease in highway vehicle occupant deaths from 2000 to 2021 is not evident in the fatality numbers for off-road vehicle riders during the same timeframe," says Steve Brown, TIRF Research Associate & Data Collection. "In fact, there has been an overall rise in off-road vehicle fatalities over the last two decades. This highlights a need for enhanced safety measures and increased education."

"The considerable number of off-road vehicle deaths in the under 16 age group is very concerning," continues Brown. "More than half (or 57.9%) of snowmobile riders and almost two-thirds (or 64%) of ATV/dirt bike riders under 16 years of age killed in a collision were lone vehicle riders."

In terms of fatalities among both categories of off-road vehicle riders under 16 years of age, three-fifths of fatalities were the lone vehicle rider. Although data do not reveal the degree of adult supervision, operator experience or physical strength, deficits in any of these areas may compromise operator safety. Whether off-road vehicles are operated on public roadways, designated trails, or private property, educational campaigns could underscore the importance of adult supervision of younger riders.

The issue of helmet use by off-road vehicle riders is reflected in the percentage of fatally injured snowmobile and ATV/dirt bike riders who were or were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision. Three-quarters of snowmobile riders (76.9%) compared to half (50.1%) of ATV/dirt bike riders were wearing their helmet. Education on the merits of helmet use could reduce the number of deaths among this population. Regardless of the reasons for not wearing a helmet (e.g., riding a short distance or where helmet use isn't mandatory), the laws of physics still apply and a fall from the vehicle can still result in serious injury or death.

Of note, fatally injured operators of highway vehicles have consistently been less likely to test positive for alcohol than drivers of other vehicle types. Fewer than one in three (28.5%) highway vehicle drivers tested positive for alcohol in 2021 compared to 34.7% in 2000. For most years, snowmobile operators were the most likely to test positive for alcohol. In 2021, two-thirds (65.9%) of these operators tested positive for alcohol compared to 62% in 2000. Among fatally injured operators of ATVs/dirt bikes, 44.3% tested positive in 2021 compared to 40% in 2000.

"While efforts to curb driving after drinking are well-established for drivers on public roads, the data described in this fact sheet clearly show more work is needed to address impaired driving for off-road vehicle users," says Ward Vanlaar, TIRF COO. "Also, the importance of using helmets to prevent deaths cannot be overstated. It is an essential safety device every rider of snowmobiles, ATVs and dirt bikes should wear. With a disturbing number of deaths in the under 16-year-old age group, helmet use by adults to set the example for safety could improve overall use."

Fatally Injured Off-road Vehicle Riders in Canada, 2000-2021

About TIRF Canada:

The vision of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to ensure people using roads make it home safely every day by eliminating road deaths, serious injuries and their social costs. TIRF's mission is to be the knowledge source for safe road users and a world leader in research, program and policy development, evaluation, and knowledge transfer. TIRF is a registered charity and depends on grants, awards, and donations to provide services for the public. Visit www.tirf.ca or find all TIRF websites and social media at linktr.ee/tirfcanada.

