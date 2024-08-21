FieldTurf: Tarkett Sports Joins the Green Sports Alliance in a Major Commitment Toward Sustainability in Sports

CALHOUN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Tarkett Sports, one of the nation's largest sports construction and manufacturing companies, proudly announces its new membership with the Green Sports Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability in the sports industry. This strategic partnership highlights Tarkett Sports' dedication to environmental stewardship and its mission to innovate in the realm of sustainable sports infrastructure.

Jason Smollett, Director of Innovation & Product Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "Joining the Green Sports Alliance aligns perfectly with Tarkett Sports' vision for the future of sports surfacing. This is a pivotal move for us as we seek to not only enhance the performance and safety of athletes but also to protect our planet. Our membership with the Green Sports Alliance underscores our commitment to sustainability and is a testament to our ongoing efforts to promote environmentally responsible practices in sports."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tarkett Sports to the Green Sports Alliance. Their innovative approach to sustainable sports infrastructure and their commitment to environmental stewardship make them a valuable addition to our alliance. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful change in the sports industry, promoting practices that not only enhance athletic performance but also protect our planet for future generations," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance.

About Tarkett Sports

Tarkett Sports, one of the nation's largest sports construction and manufacturing companies, stands as the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete, and hybrid grass surfaces. With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletic performance and safety. Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

About The Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance is the largest, most influential, and initial driver of environmental and social responsibility across the sports industry. It has over 230 members spanning teams, venues and universities, sports leagues, and sustainable solutions providers.

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry.

