Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Christiansburg, VA, and Alice, TX, With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Expands Footprint in Virginia and Texas

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Christiansburg, VA and Alice, TX.





Tidal Wave Auto Spa Logo





To celebrate the grand openings, the Christiansburg and Alice locations are offering eight days of free car washes from August 21-August 28. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open in Christiansburg and Alice this week," said Founder and CEO, Scott Blackstock. "Our teams are eager to share our exceptional car wash experience with both communities, and opening week is the perfect time to stop in and try our best wash at no cost. We're looking forward to providing the highest standard of clean and shiny cars to our customers for many years to come."

Christiansburg, VA Location: 50 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Alice, TX Location: 1914 E Main Street, Alice, TX 78332

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave currently has 13 Virginia express wash locations and 20 Texas locations. In the coming months, the company will open additional brand-new Texas locations in Early and Fort Worth. The company proudly serves customers at 279 express wash locations in 28 states across the South, Midwest and Northern United States. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 279 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

