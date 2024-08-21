Atess Power says it has developed 100 kW/150 kW commercial inverters with two maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), a 600 V to 900 V battery voltage range, and 10 milliseconds on/off grid transfer capability. Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, has released a new series of all-in-one hybrid inverters. Its HPS100/150HV inverters are designed for commercial applications. Depending on the model, they have an AC-rated output of either 100 kW or 150 kW. It supports up to 600 kW of system capacity. "It has two MPPTs to increase the possibility of PV access and improve the power generation ...

