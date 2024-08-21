Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CZHN | ISIN: NL0015000K93 | Ticker-Symbol: N4SA
Tradegate
21.08.24
17:04 Uhr
23,650 Euro
+0,300
+1,28 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,60023,85019:08
23,65023,75018:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2024 17:46 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: Invitation to the Half Year 2024 Results conference call and webcast

Date: 21 August 2024

Release: After closing of Euronext

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Half Year Results 2024 on Friday 30 August 2024 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CEST.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (BST) / 11:00 AM (CEST), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast simply click on the URL:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20240830_1/to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
US: +1 786 697 3501
France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66
Italy: +39 06 83360400

Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcastsshortly before the start of the call.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.