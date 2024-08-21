Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Blind Logic Productions announced that their documentary film, "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor story," has won a prestigious "Award of Excellence" from the Impact DOCS Awards Competition. "Blind Logic" tells the untold story of an American blind visionary and automotive pioneer and features Emmy Award winners Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe who bring this story to life.





As filmmaker Jack Teetor commented, "We are grateful to the Impact DOCS organization for this award. From our advanced screenings held around the country, the story resonates with the audiences, who are incredibly inspired by this story. I am immensely proud of the team behind this film and the extraordinary talent and passion each had to bring this story to life."

In winning an Impact DOCS award, Blind Logic Productions joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning director Louie Psihoyos for his 2016 Best of Show - Racing Extinction, Oscar winner Yael Melamede for (Dis)Honesty - The Truth About Lies, and Emmy Award winner Gerald Rafshoon for Endless Corridors narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, and many more.

Rick Prickett, who chairs Impact DOCS, had this to say about the latest winners, "The judges and I were simply blown away by the variety and immensely important documentaries we screened. Impact DOCS is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. Impact DOCS help set the standard for craft and creativity as well as power catalysts for global change."

Credits include award winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by the award-winning team of Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

