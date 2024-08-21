AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says high demand and lower solar and wind production drove up electricity prices in most major European markets last week. Electricity prices rose across most major European markets last week, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Weekly average prices increased in Belgium, Britain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, and the Nordic markets, but declined in Spain and Portugal. AleaSoft attributed the higher prices to increased demand and reduced solar and wind production in some markets. In contrast, the Iberian market of Portugal and Spain saw prices fall ...

