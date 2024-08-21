Omniwire Inc: Omniwire Secures Core Processor Certification from SHAZAM?

The certification strengthens Omniwire's partnership with SHAZAM, empowering Omniwire to meet customers' needs for on-the-go financial management, including lightning-fast and secure digital payment solutions.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Omniwire, a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services, has proudly secured certification from SHAZAM, Inc. as a core processor hosting accounts and debit cards for financial institutions and fintech companies. The certification authorizes the issuing of cards and the processing of transactions for financial institutions and fintech companies to supply debit cards and process transactions.??

"We are thrilled to receive this certification from SHAZAM, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry," said Serge Beck, CEO of Omniwire. "Our partnership with SHAZAM boosts our commitment to innovation and excellence by providing our clients with cutting-edge, secure, and efficient digital payment solutions, making banking faster and more accessible for everyone." ?

In late 2023, Omniwire and SHAZAM, a premier member-owned debit network, processor, and core provider, created a partnership to enable companies with the ability to issue debit cards and enter the payments scene. With its alliance with SHAZAM and banking partners, Omniwire offers secure cloud-based processing, core banking and card solutions through exceptional integration and accelerated go-to-market strategies.??

"Certification is an instrumental step in gaining access to the real-time financial payments network," said Stephan Thomasee, SVP & CTO of SHAZAM. "This step ensures participants meet all financial, regulatory and technical requirements to initiate activity in the financial space. We're excited to have Omniwire certified with SHAZAM, expanding their ability to execute their business plan knowing they are tied into a massively scalable and resilient payment ecosystem."?

The combination of Omniwire's proprietary and secure cloud-based technology and SHAZAM's extensive infrastructure is reforming the landscape for businesses that want to offer payment services to their customer base. Financial institutions and businesses need fast and secure solutions to captivate customers who now demand a fully digitalized banking experience.?

To learn more about Omniwire, please visit https://www.omniwire.com.?

To learn more about SHAZAM, please visit https://www.shazam.net/payment-solutions.

About Omniwire?

Omniwire is a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services.?Its comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology streamlines processes and drives improved efficiency, providing clients with seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.?

About SHAZAM

?SHAZAM, Inc. is the original innovator of processing debit card transactions and has evolved to be a leader in the payments space, helping banks, credit unions, fintechs and other corporate entities move money efficiently and securely across the U.S. payments rail systems. As an independent, member-owned provider, for the past 40+ years, we reinvest our profits into the products and services our clients use every day. Huge strides have been made in the payments space in the past decade and SHAZAM is on the cutting edge of the mechanics to move money in real-time.

Contact Information

Jill Davies

COO

pr@omniwire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Omniwire

View the original press release on newswire.com.