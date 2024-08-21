Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024

ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 19:02 Uhr
Empire Holdings Welcomes Sasser Restoration to Sun Valley Properties

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Empire Holdings is pleased to announce that Sasser Restoration, a leading commercial restoration and emergency response company headquartered in North Carolina, has become the newest tenant in the Sun Valley Properties community. Sasser Restoration has leased a 6,608 square-foot facility located at 5304 Sun Valley, marking a significant addition to the thriving industrial community.



Sasser Restoration is known for its rapid and reliable emergency response services, specializing in restoring commercial properties to their pre-loss condition. Their decision to expand to Sun Valley Properties reflects the strategic importance of the location and the growing demand for their services in the area.

The successful lease transaction was facilitated by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal and Joe McLiney, Transaction Manager at NAI Robert Lynn along with Luke Clardy, Senior Broker at Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, who played an integral role in bringing Sasser Restoration to Sun Valley Properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sasser Restoration to Sun Valley Properties," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their presence enhances the diversity of businesses in our development and strengthens our community. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

  • Online at https://empireholdingstx.com

  • On Facebook at www.facebook.com/empireholdingstx

  • On Instagram at www.instagram.com/empireholdingstx

  • On LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/empire-holdings-tx

Media Contact:
Empire Holdings | Bowie Holland
817-985-0051 | Bowie@empireholdingstx.com

Contact Information

Keishi High
Office Administrator
keishi@empireholdingstx.com
8179850054

SOURCE: Empire Holdings

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
