The Storage Acquisition Group: Major Self-Storage Portfolio Deal: 346,901 Square Feet Across Six Florida Facilities

TSAG's Expertise in Facilitating High-Value Self-Storage Transactions Delivers Exceptional Results

YORKTOWN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the closing of a large self-storage portfolio facilitated by TSAG advisor and broker of record, David Spencer of eXp Commercial along with CEO & President, Monty Spencer. This significant contribution includes six strategically located premier self-storage facilities in Florida. Demonstrating their high caliber expertise in facilitating self-storage investment opportunities, this portfolio totals an impressive 346,901 net rentable square feet (NRSF) with 3,433 storage units.

Florida Portfolio

About The Storage Acquisition Group:

The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in acquisitions, sales and investment opportunities of self-storage facilities throughout the United States and Canada. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing. With a dedicated team of professionals providing expert guidance throughout the process, TSAG is committed to maximizing value and achieving success for everyone involved.

If you are a self-storage facility owner looking to maximize your investment, contact The Storage Acquisition Group today to learn how we can help you achieve successful results.

Contact Information

Tanesha Scott

Marketing Manager

tscott@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com

757-952-6420

SOURCE: The Storage Acquisition Group

