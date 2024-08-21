Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 20:50 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Storage Acquisition Group: Major Self-Storage Portfolio Deal: 346,901 Square Feet Across Six Florida Facilities

TSAG's Expertise in Facilitating High-Value Self-Storage Transactions Delivers Exceptional Results

YORKTOWN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the closing of a large self-storage portfolio facilitated by TSAG advisor and broker of record, David Spencer of eXp Commercial along with CEO & President, Monty Spencer. This significant contribution includes six strategically located premier self-storage facilities in Florida. Demonstrating their high caliber expertise in facilitating self-storage investment opportunities, this portfolio totals an impressive 346,901 net rentable square feet (NRSF) with 3,433 storage units.

Florida Portfolio

Florida Portfolio

About The Storage Acquisition Group:

The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in acquisitions, sales and investment opportunities of self-storage facilities throughout the United States and Canada. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing. With a dedicated team of professionals providing expert guidance throughout the process, TSAG is committed to maximizing value and achieving success for everyone involved.

If you are a self-storage facility owner looking to maximize your investment, contact The Storage Acquisition Group today to learn how we can help you achieve successful results. Please visit www.TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com, give us a call at 757-867-8777, or send us an email at info@TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com.

Contact Information

Tanesha Scott
Marketing Manager
tscott@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com
757-952-6420

SOURCE: The Storage Acquisition Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.