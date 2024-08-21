Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - TK-CHAIN and etera solutions are pleased to announce the launch of their new venture, marking a significant milestone in the life sciences consulting sector. Effective immediately, TK- CHAIN will operate under the name "eteraflex connects," a division of etera solutions. eteraflex connects offers unparalleled consulting services to companies in the life sciences field.

The partnership synthesizes the expertise and resources of TK-CHAIN, a leader in innovative life sciences solutions, with etera solutions' renowned biostatistical and statistical programming prowess. This integration enables eteraflex connects to deliver cutting-edge, comprehensive consulting services tailored to the unique needs of emerging life sciences companies.

eteraflex connects focuses on providing a wide range of services, including strategic planning, market entry strategies, site management, decentralized clinical trials, biostatistics, regulatory compliance, and operational optimization. By leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations, eteraflex connects aims to support clients in navigating the complex landscape of life sciences with greater agility and effectiveness.

"We are excited to merge within etera solutions and create eteraflex connects," said Santhosh Ramaraju Kinnera, Managing Partner of TK-CHAIN. "This union represents a significant opportunity to enhance our service offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients. Our combined expertise will drive innovation and growth for emerging life sciences companies."

Reed George, Managing Partner at etera solutions, added, "The collaboration with TK-CHAIN aligns perfectly with our vision of expanding our consulting capabilities and addressing the evolving needs of the life sciences sector. eteraflex connects will provide a robust platform for companies to gain unparalleled expertise to achieve their goals."

eteraflex connects will be headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with a dedicated team of experts committed to delivering exceptional service and support. Clients can expect the same high level of dedication, service and quality that are the foundations for both TK-CHAIN and etera solutions.

For more information about eteraflex connects and the services offered, please visit www.eteraflexconnects.com or contact us directly at info@eteraflexconnects.com.

eteraflex connects, formed from the union of TK-CHAIN and etera solutions, is a premier provider of life sciences consulting services. The company specializes in strategic planning, biometrics, site management, market entry strategies, regulatory compliance, and operational optimization. With a focus on innovation and client success. eteraflex connects is dedicated to driving growth and excellence in the life sciences industry.

