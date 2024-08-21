Edge Logistics, LLC: Edge Logistics Announces CEO Transition Amid New Leadership Changes Following Company Sale

Leadership Transition Marks a New Era of Growth and Innovation for Edge Logistics as Rami Abdeljaber Assumes the Role of CEO

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Edge Logistics, LLC, a leading digital freight broker, announced that William A. Kerr has transitioned out of his role as CEO. Kerr founded the company in 2014 and led its growth in the transportation sector, developing advanced transportation management systems and an internal digital marketplace. This transition follows the sale of Edge to Edge Logistics Holdings, LLC, and is part of the company's new leadership changes.

"We thank Will Kerr for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Rami Abdeljaber, Executive Chairman of the Board of Edge Logistics. "We are excited to grow the company under our new leadership."

As part of these changes, Rami Abdeljaber will assume the role of CEO, bringing his extensive experience across multiple industries to drive the next phase of Edge Logistics' growth.

Rami is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with a wealth of experience. As President & CEO of Mills Escrow, Janus Logistics, EPRMA Investments, and Black Oak Real Estate, he leads operations and strategic initiatives in financial services, logistics, and real estate. He also holds key leadership roles as Executive Vice President & COO of Russell Transport and Atlas Factoring and as Executive Chairman of Edge Logistics.

With a degree in Accounting and a master's degree in Business and Accounting, Rami has a strong foundation in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He has a proven track record of revitalizing challenged companies, driving growth, and enhancing operational efficiency. As an accomplished entrepreneur, Rami is passionate about fostering innovation within his organizations and leverages his diverse expertise to achieve exceptional results. He is always open to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and success.

