Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 21:50 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edge Logistics, LLC: Edge Logistics Announces CEO Transition Amid New Leadership Changes Following Company Sale

Leadership Transition Marks a New Era of Growth and Innovation for Edge Logistics as Rami Abdeljaber Assumes the Role of CEO

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Edge Logistics, LLC, a leading digital freight broker, announced that William A. Kerr has transitioned out of his role as CEO. Kerr founded the company in 2014 and led its growth in the transportation sector, developing advanced transportation management systems and an internal digital marketplace. This transition follows the sale of Edge to Edge Logistics Holdings, LLC, and is part of the company's new leadership changes.

"We thank Will Kerr for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Rami Abdeljaber, Executive Chairman of the Board of Edge Logistics. "We are excited to grow the company under our new leadership."

As part of these changes, Rami Abdeljaber will assume the role of CEO, bringing his extensive experience across multiple industries to drive the next phase of Edge Logistics' growth.

Rami is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with a wealth of experience. As President & CEO of Mills Escrow, Janus Logistics, EPRMA Investments, and Black Oak Real Estate, he leads operations and strategic initiatives in financial services, logistics, and real estate. He also holds key leadership roles as Executive Vice President & COO of Russell Transport and Atlas Factoring and as Executive Chairman of Edge Logistics.

With a degree in Accounting and a master's degree in Business and Accounting, Rami has a strong foundation in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He has a proven track record of revitalizing challenged companies, driving growth, and enhancing operational efficiency. As an accomplished entrepreneur, Rami is passionate about fostering innovation within his organizations and leverages his diverse expertise to achieve exceptional results. He is always open to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and success.

Contact Information

Rami Abdeljaber
Executive Chairman and CEO
rabdeljaber@edgelogistics.com
915-479-0034

SOURCE: Edge Logistics, LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.