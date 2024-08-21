Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On September 11, 2024, Max Levchin (Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Libor Michalek (President), and Zane Keller (Head of Investor Relations) will attend the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Levchin will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:45pm PT. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

On September 17, 2024, Michael Linford (Chief Financial Officer), Brooke Major-Reid (Chief Capital Officer), Wayne Pommen (Chief Revenue Officer), and Zane Keller (Head of Investor Relations) will attend the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference in London, UK.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network one based on trust, transparency and putting people first we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn Instagram Facebook Twitter.

