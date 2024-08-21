Anzeige
21.08.2024 23:24 Uhr
Salt Spirits formally ends sponsorship with team Isotta Fraschini Duqueine for remainder of the 2024 FIA WEC Hypercar Championship season

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Wade, the Toronto-born financier, entrepreneur, philanthropist and lifelong racing fan, has announced that Salt Spirits has ended its financial support and strategic partnership with team Isotta Fraschini Duqueine due to the apparent inability of the team to finish their inaugural 2024 FIA WEC Hypercar Championship season.

With three races in the WEC Hypercar Championship remaining, Salt Spirits will continue to focus on their hospitality partnership with FIA WEC and relationship with Canadian driver Antonio Serravalle.

"This is an incredible and unprecedented time for racing, particularly the WEC Hypercar category, which is widely considered the most exciting level of motorsport," explains Wade. "While the future of Isotta Fraschini Duqueine remains unclear, we remain 100% committed to our hospitality partnership with FIA WEC and our on-going support of driver Antonio Serravalle."

22 year old Canadian driver Antonio Serravalle is on an esteemed list, with only a handful of Canadian drivers to historically compete in the World Endurance Championship, including the legendary 24Hrs of Le Mans.

Wade continues, "This is a disappointing end to what appeared on the surface to be a promising inaugural season for Isotta Fraschini Duqueine. Despite this unexpected turn of events, we remain an enthusiastic supporter of FIA WEC and the Hypercar Series."

Salt Spirits is House of Luxury Wines and Spirits Brands located in Napa Valley California.

For further information, please contact: simon@saltspirits.com, (647) 459-6509

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salt-spirits-formally-ends-sponsorship-with-team-isotta-fraschini-duqueine-for-remainder-of-the-2024-fia-wec-hypercar-championship-season-302227968.html

