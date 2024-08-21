Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Veta Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on June 28, 2024, MetaWorld Corporation (dba Syntheia) ("Syntheia") has received conditional approval ("Conditional Approval") to list the common shares of the Company following the completion of the amalgamation transaction between the Company and Syntheia (the "Resulting Issuer") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Conditional Approval to list on the CSE (the "Listing") is contingent upon the Resulting Issuer meeting specific requirements set by the CSE, including, without limitation: (i) completion of the concurrent financing of Syntheia; (ii) posting on SEDAR+ the required documents, including Form 2A - Listing Statement and other forms that may be required by the CSE; and (iii) completion of any and all outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of fees pursuant to the policies of CSE. Syntheia is committed to satisfying these conditions promptly and expects to secure final approval following the completion of the final tranche of the ongoing concurrent financing.

The Company and Syntheia will provide a further update with respect to the date of Listing upon completion of the final tranche of the concurrent financing and submission of the final documentation with CSE.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an early-stage artificial intelligence technology company, channeling its efforts into refining and expanding its proprietary, conversational AI-based platform (the "Syntheia AI Platform"). The Syntheia AI Platform represents the integration of natural language processing ("NLP") technology, enabling it to not only understand but also respond to human language with accuracy. The Syntheia AI Platform, a generative, AI-powered algorithm equipped with a human-like voice, boasts self-learning capabilities derived from NLP methodologies. Currently in beta testing, the Syntheia AI Platform is crafted to offer a suite of automated solutions, particularly for retail-focused businesses where customer interaction and service are key to operations. At the heart of the Syntheia AI Platform is its use of AI to emulate human cognitive processes, combined with a sophisticated large language model, which is integral for interpreting and generating human-like language responses.

The common shares of the Company or the Resulting Issuer have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and financial outlook (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Statements containing the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "anticipate", "will", "positioned", "project", "risk", "plan", "may", "estimate", or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release, which includes, but is not limited to, information relating to Syntheia closing on the remaining amount of its ongoing subscription receipt financing; and Syntheia receiving any required final approvals from the CSE in relation to the listing of its common shares in the expected timeframe.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220714

SOURCE: Veta Resources Inc.