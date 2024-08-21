NAM Info Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Inferyx

NAM's investment in Inferyx allows it to build solutions in the space of data-driven decision-making through innovation and delivering exceptional outcomes

CRANBURY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / NAM Info Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Inferyx, a pioneering data management and analytics platform provider. NAM will serve as a Strategic Growth Partner, driving the development and adoption of Inferyx's innovative products.

Lisha Akshay, Yogesh Palrecha, Vinay Mahajan, Balaji Krishnamoorthy and Abhimanyu Diwaker

Vinay Mahajan, President & CEO of NAM Info Inc. & Yogesh Palrecha, Founder of Inferyx, enter into a strategic partnership.

Facilitated by NAM's CTO, Balaji Krishnamoorthy, this partnership underscores NAM's commitment to expand the canvas for AI / ML / Advanced analytics / Data Management solutions. Inferyx's "intuitively adaptive platform" empowers organizations to evolve their data landscapes and unlock new opportunities.

"Our investment in Inferyx is a critical step in enhancing data-driven decision-making through innovation and delivering exceptional outcomes," said Vinay Mahajan, President & CEO of NAM Info Inc.

Balaji Krishnamoorthy added, "Inferyx's technology aligns perfectly with our vision of helping businesses unlock the infinite possibilities of data."

Through this collaboration, NAM aims to explore new market opportunities, expand product offerings, and build a scalable ecosystem for data management and analytics.

"We are excited to partner with NAM, a company known for delivering impactful results. This collaboration will accelerate our growth and focus on enabling the full potential of the data and analytics universe," said Yogesh Palrecha, Founder of Inferyx.

Inferyx is a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions. Its platform helps organizations efficiently manage, integrate, and analyze their data, featuring tools for data management, a business rule engine, and advanced analytics. By leveraging Inferyx's platform, businesses can improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and enhance data-driven decision-making.

NAM Info Inc. stands as a beacon in the realm of business solutions, offering services across business domains and technological frameworks. Established in 2000 with our headquarters in Cranbury, NJ, USA, NAM has expanded its operational horizon with offices in Bangalore and Chennai, India, and Mississauga, Canada. In 2007, we initiated our offshore services in Bangalore, underlining our commitment to global growth and operational excellence. NAM is set to broaden its geographical footprint further, reinforcing our mission to deliver outstanding business solutions worldwide.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies to redefine the future of data management and analytics.

