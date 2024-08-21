Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, it has granted annual incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,380,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on August 20, 2029.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga project in Zambia.

