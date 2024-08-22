Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("Asia Green" or the "Company") announced today that it has elected to the terminate the previously announced agreement dated February 9, 2024, pursuant to which the Company was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in two private companies being Burton Growers Ltd. and Green-Sight Agri-Holdings Inc.

Management of Asia Green has cited delays in obtaining regulatory approval and the ongoing impact of other negative market conditions as the principal reasons for its withdrawal and emphasizes that such withdrawal was in no way a reflection on the quality of the properties.

The CSE had in not passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp.

David Pinkman

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 863-6034

SOURCE: ASIA GREEN BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP.

View the original press release on accesswire.com