FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Announces CEO Changes

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced the departure of Mr. Kent Jacobs as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, effective immediately. Executive Chair of the Board, Mary McMillan, has been named Interim CEO and will assume the CEO responsibilities, supported by Chief Financial Officer, Alana Forbes, and the Company's executive leadership team. The Board plans to initiate a search to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the Company.

"We owe our heartfelt gratitude to Kent for his dedicated service to FLYHT over the past 23 years, and in particular for leading the company over the past two years as we have completed the development of the AFIRS Edge," said McMillan. "Kent has shepherded the development of our 5G aviation solutions, maintained a strong and innovative culture since losing FLYHT's founder, Bill Tempany, and put in place a solid foundation that sets our company up for success."

Added McMillan, "As we look ahead, our Board is fully committed to creating and delivering value to our shareholders. The person we identify to lead FLYHT going forward will share that deep commitment, and focus on accelerating the commercialization of the Edge, driving revenue, and bringing the Company to profitability and positive EBITDA on a sustainable basis."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

