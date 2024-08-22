Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Receives a Credit Rating Upgrade as 'A-' from S&P Global

  • Hyundai Motor's S&P Global credit rating upgraded from 'BBB+' to 'A-', achieving an 'A' rating from the world's top three credit agencies this year
  • High worldwide evaluations reflect Hyundai Motor's product and brand competitiveness, profitability, financial soundness and global market position

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) announced that the global credit rating agency S&P Global has upgraded the credit rating from 'BBB+' to 'A-'. S&P Global presented a 'Stable' credit rating outlook for the company.

With this rating upgrade, Hyundai Motor has received an 'A' credit rating from all three of the world's major credit rating agencies this year, following 'A3' and 'A-' upgrades from Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings respectively in February. These high worldwide evaluations reflect the company's product and brand competitiveness, profitability, financial soundness and global market position.

S&P Global divides ratings into 22 levels from AAA to D to evaluate the credit of a country or company. The 'A-' rating, the seventh highest credit rating, means that the credit status is good, and the credit risk is significantly low.

S&P Global based the upgrade on Hyundai Motor's stronger market position, which has led to solid profit and cash flow. This follows three years of marked enhancement in profitability starting in 2021. This stems from market share gains, product mix improvements, and some exchange rate tailwinds.

Also, they forecasted that the company's balanced portfolio, including both EV and hybrid models, will enable it to adapt to market changes during the electrification transition. The 'Stable' outlook reflects the expectation that Hyundai Motor will maintain robust profitability over the next 12-24 months.

Only six major global automotive companies, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation, along with Toyota, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, etc., have achieved an A rating in S&P Global's credit rating evaluation.

Hyundai Motor plans to continue efforts to maintain financial soundness and strengthen global competitiveness by responding flexibly to market changes.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-receives-a-credit-rating-upgrade-as-a--from-sp-global-302227600.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
